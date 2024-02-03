Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.16 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

