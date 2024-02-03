Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after buying an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,572,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

