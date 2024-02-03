Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of SP Plus worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SP Plus by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 60,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.24. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

