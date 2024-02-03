Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $5.28 Million in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of APi Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on APG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Price Performance

APG opened at $33.61 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.