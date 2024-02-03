Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 188,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 2.5 %
Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $683.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $43.25.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).
