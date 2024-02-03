Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 885 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Albany International worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIN opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $114.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

