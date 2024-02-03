Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 991 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 157.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

