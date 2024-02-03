Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

