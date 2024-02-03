Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 15,335 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.94. 9,803,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,441,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.