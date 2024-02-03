Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 20,124 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

PYPL traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,618,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,158,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

