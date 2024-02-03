Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys 880 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 1,090,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,386. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.