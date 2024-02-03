Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.53 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 113.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 104.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. 1,673,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,946. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

