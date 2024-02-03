Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 19,329,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,176,004. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

