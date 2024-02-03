Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Invests $264,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 23.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 281,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,826,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,321,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

