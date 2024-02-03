Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,416,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,437,712. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.