Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DUK traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.22. 2,519,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,493. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.