Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 1,987,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $45.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

