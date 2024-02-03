Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.90

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 812110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -172.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Green Thumb Industries had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

