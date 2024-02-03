Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of GRPN opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.60. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl acquired 24,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $235,628.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,902,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,572,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Groupon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Groupon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

