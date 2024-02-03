GSK plc (GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on April 11th

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3564 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

GSK has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GSK has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GSK to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.73 on Friday. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. Analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,730.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

Institutional Trading of GSK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GSK by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.