GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.02) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.98) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,608.33 ($20.45).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,611.20 ($20.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,088.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,451.47. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,620.40 ($20.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,783.78%.

In other GSK news, insider Julie Brown bought 19,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($389,612.00). In other news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($20.12) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($389,612.00). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,811.34). 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

