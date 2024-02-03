Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.