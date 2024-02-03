Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

GBAB opened at $16.78 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.