Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Trading Down 6.7%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $42.09. Approximately 135,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 484,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

