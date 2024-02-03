HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $330.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $314.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day moving average of $262.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 121.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,160,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.