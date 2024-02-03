HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 697,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,029. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 227.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

