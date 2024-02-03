HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 697,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 227.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

