Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,107 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises about 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.02. 503,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

