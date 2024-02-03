Heartland Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,917 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hasbro worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 595.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. 1,279,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

