Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 68,138 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Carter’s comprises 1.4% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Carter’s worth $25,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. 463,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,070. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.