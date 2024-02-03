Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 69,041 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,041 shares during the period. Kennametal comprises approximately 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.79% of Kennametal worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 492,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,197. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.