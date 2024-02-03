Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $63.89. 202,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.88%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

