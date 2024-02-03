Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $14.53 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,703. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.