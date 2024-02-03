Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $17.01 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $48.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

