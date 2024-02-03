Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $17.57 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises about 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 534,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,125. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

