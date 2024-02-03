Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 1.0 %

WRK stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.83. 2,994,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

