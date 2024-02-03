Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.37. The company had a trading volume of 805,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

