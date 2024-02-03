Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 85,696 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,696 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for approximately 1.8% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Centene worth $32,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after buying an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,251,000 after acquiring an additional 134,892 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Centene by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,566,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Centene Trading Up 0.1 %

CNC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

