Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,382 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Popular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Popular by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.20. 410,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,130. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

