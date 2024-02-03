Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CL King started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NYSE EPAC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.74. 191,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,497. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.83. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $32.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $141.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

