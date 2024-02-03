Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,901.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,077 shares of company stock worth $26,069,400. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

