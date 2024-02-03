Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,107 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Heartland Express worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 609,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 95,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 20,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $265,019.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,931.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 95,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 287,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

