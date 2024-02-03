Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO opened at $6.96 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $162,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

