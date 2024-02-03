Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

