Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

