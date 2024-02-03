HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) PT Raised to $16.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $249.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

