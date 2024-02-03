Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.26. 341,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 189,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

