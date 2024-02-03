Hooked Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.74 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $108.17 million and $3.74 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 123,764,711.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.84897379 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $3,713,347.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

