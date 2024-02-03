Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 4.1 %

HLI stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

