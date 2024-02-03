Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Benchmark upped their target price on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.